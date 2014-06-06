Morgan Freeman: Race Is An Excuse For Income Inequality

Aly Weisman
Morgan Freeman Don Lemon CNNCNN/YouTubeMorgan Freeman made controversial comments to CNN’s Don Lemon about race and income inequality.

Morgan Freeman was promoting his new Science Channel series, “Through The Wormhole,” this week with Don Lemon on CNN when the conversation took a more serious turn.

Lemon asked the 77-year-old actor, “Do you think race plays a part in wealth distribution?”

“No, I don’t. You and I are proof,” Morgan told Lemon. “Why would race have anything to do with it? Stick your mind to what you want to do and go for that. It’s kind of like religion to me — it’s a good excuse for not getting there.”

Morgan continued, “If you talk about it, it exists. It’s not like it exists and we refuse to talk about it, but making it a bigger issue than it needs to be is the problem we have.”

Many were sceptical of Morgan’s comments:




Others defended the actor:


Watch the full discussion below:

