Morgan Freeman: Race Is An Excuse For Income Inequality

CNN/YouTube Morgan Freeman made controversial comments to CNN’s Don Lemon about race and income inequality.

Morgan Freeman was promoting his new Science Channel series, “Through The Wormhole,” this week with Don Lemon on CNN when the conversation took a more serious turn.

Lemon asked the 77-year-old actor, “Do you think race plays a part in wealth distribution?”

“No, I don’t. You and I are proof,” Morgan told Lemon. “Why would race have anything to do with it? Stick your mind to what you want to do and go for that. It’s kind of like religion to me — it’s a good excuse for not getting there.”

Morgan continued, “If you talk about it, it exists. It’s not like it exists and we refuse to talk about it, but making it a bigger issue than it needs to be is the problem we have.”

Hey guys Morgan Freeman is rich that means there’s no possible excuse for poverty-stricken minorities

— Jordan Chapman (@Jchapman13) June 5, 2014

And real talk. Lemon ain’t funny no more and Morgan Freeman just spent his last “But I played Black GOD…” points with me. That dude…ugh.

— Elon James White (@elonjames) June 5, 2014

MORGAN FREEMAN IS NOT THE LEADER OF BLACK PEOPLE. HIS WORDS DO NOT ERASE REALITY NO MATTER HOW GOOD THEY SOUND.

— Elon James White (@elonjames) June 5, 2014

The idea that Don Lemon and Morgan Freeman are proof that race doesn’t matter because they “made it” is as idiotic as it is insulting…

— Elon James White (@elonjames) June 5, 2014

Others defended the actor:





Morgan Freeman is absolutely correct that income inequality isn’t about race. Personally, I think it’s about work ethic (or lack of).

— Melissa (@PennyDreadful81) June 5, 2014

Morgan Freeman is a great actor. I don’t see why this means I have to care about his opinions on anything unrelated to acting.

— Ralph Crammed In (@jteeDC) June 5, 2014

Watch the full discussion below:

