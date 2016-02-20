Morgan Freeman narrates a Hillary Clinton ad describing her life story

Actor Morgan Freeman provided the vocal backing for Hillary Clinton’s latest ad, “All The Good,” which her presidential campaign released Friday.

“After law school, she could have joined a high priced law firm,” Freeman said in the ad, “but instead she worked to reform juvenile justice in South Carolina, exposed racism in Alabama schools, registered Latino voters in Texas, and provided legal aid to families in Arkansas.”

Black and white images serve to illustrate the point, showing Clinton performing various acts of service across the course of her career.

This wasn’t the first time Freeman has lent his vocal talent to a political spot. The actor also narrated President Barack Obama’s “Challenges” ad during his 2012 reelection campaign.

The television commercial is set to begin airing in South Carolina ahead of the state’s upcoming Democratic primary, according to The New York Times. The paper also reported that the ad will debut on television alongside a CNN interview in which Freeman details his support for Clinton.

View it below:

