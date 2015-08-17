Morgan Freeman's granddaughter was fatally stabbed in NYC

Getty/Kevin WinterE’Dena Hines and Morgan Freeman
E’Dena Hines, the step-granddaughter of actor Morgan Freeman, died Sunday morning in New York City.
The young actress, 33, was found near her home on West 162nd Street around 3 AM with multiple stab wounds, People reports.
An investigation into her death is still underway.
“The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer,” Freeman said of Hines in a statement to People. “Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.”
