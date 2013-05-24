Morgan Freeman Falls Asleep In Live TV Interview

Morgan Freeman is apparently so busy promoting his new film “Now You See Me” that he has barely had time to sleep.



So the 75-year-old actor got a little shut eye during a recent live TV interview with KCPQ in Seattle — and the anchors awkwardly never wake him.

Freeman wakes himself up about halfway through the satellite chat, but still has a hard time keeping his eyes open. Watch below:

