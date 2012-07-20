Morgan Freeman Is Donating A Huge Amount To A Pro-Obama Super PAC

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There may not be a connection between Bane and Bain Capital; however, “The Dark Knight Rises” now has an indirect link to the presidential campaign. TDKR actor and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman donated $1 million to President Obama’s Super PAC Priorities USA Action, according to Deadline.



Freeman joins the ranks of celebrities J.J. Abrhams, Steven Spielberg, and DreamWorks CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg to contribute to the president’s re-election campaign.

Freeman’s statement via Priorities USA Action:

“I am proud to lend my voice – and support – to those who defend him. Priorities USA Action is doing a great job of protecting the values I believe in. I am happy to help them and I hope others will join me.”

In the past, Freeman has given $2,300 to Obama.

Will this get Rush Limbaugh talking Batman conspiracy theories again?

