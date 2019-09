Photo: FOX

In the wildest play from a crazy Saints-Bucs game, New Orleans WR Joseph Morgan flipped a Bucs defender over his head en route to a 48-yard TD.New Orleans now leads 35-21.



Unreal balance from Morgan to avoid the first tackle and stay on his feet, and holy cow what a flip:

