A Silicon Valley Banker Just Sold His Enormous Mansion With A Secret Bar For $25 Million

Kelly Porter, a managing partner at investment bank Woodside Capital Partners, has sold his massive Los Altos Hills, California home to Nora Lacey, president of biotechnology company Cell Marque Corporation.

The sale price was a whopping $US25 million, realtor Arthur Sharif, who represented Porter in the sale, confirmed with Business Insider exclusively.

“It’s a historic home,” Sharif told us. “It was never a question of whether we would get the price we wanted — it was about finding the right person. We wanted someone who would appreciate the architecture.”

Porter originally listed the property for $US45 million in 2008, then later chopped the price down to $US36 million before listing it at $US27 million.

Sharif added that they had received multiple offers on the home, including one from a couple who worked at Facebook and another from someone who had also wanted to buy the neighbour’s property.

Known by some as the “Morgan Estate,” the 30,000-square-foot house received landmark status when it was completed by former Stanford University trustee Percy Morgan in 1914. It has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and decadent gold-leafed ceilings and marble statues can be found throughout the property.

There’s even a speakeasy hidden behind a false shelf in the library.

