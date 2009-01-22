More Yahoos Leaving? Good Riddance (YHOO)

Kara Swisher dutifully chronicles the departure of yet another Yahoo senior manager, Eric Hadley, who just got to the company in November and is going back to Microsoft.



We say, “Good riddance.”

One thing that Jerry Yang had to do and never did in his disastrous tenure as Yahoo CEO was clean house of Yahoo’s extraordinarily uncommitted management team. As you’ll recall, at the time, we recommended that Jerry call one of those famous thousands-of-Yahoo-VPs-fly-in-from-all-over-the-globe meetings and then pull a Robert DeNiro: Deliver a passionate speech about commitment while stalking around the room with a baseball bat, and punctuating it by firing several hundred VPs in one go.

(We didn’t recommend the actual baseball-bat treatment).

In any event, it was with great relief that we learned that Carol Bartz doesn’t put up with any of this lack-of-commitment nonsense.

Therefore, although we don’t know the Hadley backstory (or that of any of the steady stream of execs leaving the company), we think the response should be “Don’t let the door hit you in the arse.” One of Carol’s first priorities is to clean house of everyone who isn’t all-in for a three-year turnaround. If Eric Hadley wasn’t, good riddance.

