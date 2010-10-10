BRETT FAVRE SEXTED ME, TOO: More Women Coming Forward With Favre Allegations

One unconfirmed nude photo might have been a harmless diversion, but now Deadspin claims that two more women employed by the New York Jets may have received unsolicited advances from Brett Favre. This is now A Thing.



One of the women, a massage therapist who was hired as a contractor by the NFL team, contacted the website after they published the now infamous photos. She claims that he “ogled” her and a fellow masseuses, sent them both inappropriate, “nasty” text messages, and then refused to apologise when confronted by her husband.

The original report, published without the cooperation or confirmation of Jenn Sterger, might have simply blown over if it had remained an isolated incident. But two or three (so far) incidents, all involving fellow Jets employees creates a pattern of harassment, one that can’t be ignored by the team or the NFL. They will have to investigate and if any of the charges are corroborated, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will almost certainly have to suspend Favre.

Goodell’s personal conduct policy has created a near-zero tolerance environment for off-the field behaviour and one that does not adhere to the standards of a court of law. Earlier this year, he suspended Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger four games for similar inappropriate behaviour toward women, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime.

