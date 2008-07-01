More Woes For Teen Sex Aficionado Jeff Epstein: Also Lost $57 Million in Bear Stearns Hedge Fund





Florida billionaire Jeff Epstein is not just the most famous man of the week headed to jail for paying for sex with teenage girls. He’s also the mysterious “Major Investor No. 1” in that Bear Stearns hedge fund indictment:

NYP: AS if he doesn’t have enough problems with the sleazy sex charges against him, it turns out billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein was one of the biggest losers in the Bear Stearns scandal.

In its fraud indictment of former Bear Stearns managers Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin – accused of misleading investors about the risky subprime mortgage market – the feds identify one victim as “Major Investor No. 1,” who lost about $57 million. That investor was Epstein, according to sources.

Epstein, charged with soliciting sex from teenage masseuses at his Palm Beach mansion, is expected to make a plea deal this summer that would put him behind bars for 18 months. His rep, Howard Rubenstein, confirmed Epstein is “Major Investor No. 1” but had no further comment.

