21 more weird Google Street View scenes from around the world

Google Street View has only been around since 2007, yet there are hundreds of weird images captured by the cameras on its cars and Trekkers.
From men in speedos to more sobering scenes of people carrying weapons, it’s fascinating to scroll through the most bizarre scenes around the world.
And because Google Street View continually updates its database, some of the internet’s favourite scenes have been erased or altered. For instance, we can still look at screenshots of two men with scuba gear chasing the Google Street View car, but the distracting men have been blurred out in Google Maps.
But not to worry. Whole websites like Street View Fun, /r/googlestreetviewfinds, and Tumblr Fun Google Street Views are dedicated to finding the most obscure and silly Google Street Views around.
Keep scrolling to see the best ones.
If you search for Manalapan Township in New Jersey, these black and white strips appear. Is this another dimension or what?
A young boy rides a bike wearing a terrifying 'Scream'-inspired mask in Azul, Buenos Aires. This is not a place where I would want to walk alone at night.
A Reddit user discovered you can see his whole journey -- from being dragged out of the bar to escaping his friends and running after the car -- by toggling back and forth along the street.
The sign for the local Volvo dealership in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch runs the entire length of the building.
This misguided sign can be found in Australia's Northern Territory near a place called 'Three Ways.'
We're not sure what's going on inside this small store in Mulhouse, France, but it looks pretty freaky.
