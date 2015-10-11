21 more weird Google Street View scenes from around the world

Google A Google Trekker prepares for his journey.

Google Street View has only been around since 2007, yet there are hundreds of weird images captured by the cameras on its cars and Trekkers.

From men in speedos to more sobering scenes of people carrying weapons, it’s fascinating to scroll through the most bizarre scenes around the world.

And because Google Street View continually updates its database, some of the internet’s favourite scenes have been erased or altered. For instance, we can still look at screenshots of two men with scuba gear chasing the Google Street View car, but the distracting men have been blurred out in Google Maps.

But not to worry. Whole websites like Street View Fun, /r/googlestreetviewfinds, and Tumblr Fun Google Street Views are dedicated to finding the most obscure and silly Google Street Views around.

Keep scrolling to see the best ones.

