21 more weird Google Street View scenes from around the world

Megan Willett
Trekker carousel2 google street viewGoogleA Google Trekker prepares for his journey.

Google Street View has only been around since 2007, yet there are hundreds of weird images captured by the cameras on its cars and Trekkers.

From men in speedos to more sobering scenes of people carrying weapons, it’s fascinating to scroll through the most bizarre scenes around the world.

And because Google Street View continually updates its database, some of the internet’s favourite scenes have been erased or altered. For instance, we can still look at screenshots of two men with scuba gear chasing the Google Street View car, but the distracting men have been blurred out in Google Maps.

But not to worry. Whole websites like Street View Fun, /r/googlestreetviewfinds, and Tumblr Fun Google Street Views are dedicated to finding the most obscure and silly Google Street Views around.

Keep scrolling to see the best ones.

If you search for Manalapan Township in New Jersey, these black and white strips appear. Is this another dimension or what?

A bear looks out of an office window in San Francisco, California.

The workers inside Quebec City's Coveo office hammed it up for Google Maps.

You can take a tour of the office where everyone is wearing these jumpsuits.

A young boy rides a bike wearing a terrifying 'Scream'-inspired mask in Azul, Buenos Aires. This is not a place where I would want to walk alone at night.

Meanwhile in Birmingham, England, a drunk man chases after the Google car.

A Reddit user discovered you can see his whole journey -- from being dragged out of the bar to escaping his friends and running after the car -- by toggling back and forth along the street.

Due to a mishap with the camera, things got topsy-turvy in this Washington, D.C., neighbourhood.

It looks like there's a glitch in the matrix on this street in Sherborne, England.

The Google cars got together to have a little party in Monterey, California. Friends!

If you look at the Google Street View in Lqaluit, Canada, you'll see a dog sled leading the way.

A herd of alpacas graze alongside a road in La Quiaca, Jujuy in Argentina.

This ambulance driver decided to flip off the Google Maps car in Memphis, Tennessee.

The sign for the local Volvo dealership in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch runs the entire length of the building.

Learn how to properly pronounce the full town name here.

The incredible stretching man goes to work in New York City's Financial District.

You can watch a police training exercise in British Colombia if you know where to look.

Do you see Spider-man hanging from a wire? Looks like he's back to protecting New York City.

A man flashes the Google Maps car cameras in Baltimore, Maryland.

A tank casually rolls down the streets of Rocinha near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as people walk by.

This misguided sign can be found in Australia's Northern Territory near a place called 'Three Ways.'

Speaking of funny signs, here's a town called 'Dildo' in Newfoundland, Canada.

We're not sure what's going on inside this small store in Mulhouse, France, but it looks pretty freaky.

And finally, it's always fun to see the Google Trekkers hard at work. Thanks to a well-placed shadow, you can see the outline of one of them walking across White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.

