10 More Things You Never Knew You Could Do On LinkedIn

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding LinkedIn’s IPO this week.And with good reason. LinkedIn isn’t just incredibly valuable on paper. There are also a ton of great features that users can take advantage of.
We put together 10 more of our favourite tips and tricks for LinkedIn. Give them a shot.
LinkedIn has a bunch of third-party apps that can expand your profile. One of our favourites is Reading List by Amazon, which lets you share what you're currently reading with your connections. Another useful one is Google Presentation, which lets people view documents in your profile.
The Google Presentation app will let you embed videos in your profile too.
If you're an avid tweeter, you can sync your LinkedIn updates with Twitter. That way every link you share on Twitter will show up in your LinkedIn feed too.
An easy, low-impact way to share links on LinkedIn is using the Share button. Clicking that opens a popup window where you can edit the article's title and add a comment.
Find a group of professionals on LinkedIn that match your industry and interests. From the group's page you can share links and start discussions. It's a great way to make new professional contacts.
LinkedIn's 'Answers' tool allows you to ask questions relating to your industry. It's a great way to get professional advice and advance your career.
LinkedIn's search tool will let you search for specific skills. That will help you find other professionals with similar skills, and figure out what you need to work on in order to land that next big promotion.
This is why you should complete your profile. When you add your school, LinkedIn makes it easy for former classmates to find you.
Looking for a job? LinkedIn delivers job openings based on what's in your profile. No searching required.
LinkedIn also lets you see who has been looking at your profile. It's kind of creepy, but it can still be useful to know what kinds of people are interested in you.
