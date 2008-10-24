More Video Layoffs: Break.com Fires 11

Break.com, one of the legions of video sites aimed at dudes, said today that it’s laying off 11 employees – about 14% of its total work force.



Why? It’s trying to focus on its more profitable segments, although Break’s CEO, Keith Richman, didn’t say exactly what those segments are. He did say that the company would be hiring back at least that number in the future, but in different positions.

