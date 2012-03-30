There Are More U.S. Wireless Subscriptions Than There Are Americans

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



For the first time, the number of U.S. wireless subscriptions surpassed the total population last year. There are now just over 9 million more wireless subscriptions than there are Americans. Phrased differently, the average American has 1.03 wireless subscriptions.

Obviously, there are many Americans with more than one subscription, typically a personal phone and one for work. This is yet another harbinger of the post-PC era. As we discussed recently, only about 100 million or so of these subscription are for smartphones. While it may seem like everyone you know has a smartphone, there is a long way to go until they are ubiquitous in the general population, which is an enormous business opportunity.

Photo: CTIA

