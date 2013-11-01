More Underage College Students In Maryland Drink Alcohol Than Anywhere Else In The US

A new study finds that underage college students in Maryland are significantly more likely to drink alcohol than those in other parts of the United States.

The Maryland Collaborative to Reduce College Drinking and Related Problems released the report this week. It found that 83 per cent of underage students in Maryland used alcohol in the past year, compared with 75 per cent elsewhere in the country.

There was no such geographical difference among students of legal drinking age.

The study also found that students in Maryland and elsewhere engaged in binge drinking to about the same extent.

The University System of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University led the group that produced the report. They recommend that colleges prohibit alcohol marketing in school-sponsored communications and events to combat excessive student alcohol use.

