The number of ultra-wealthy Australians is tipped to surge, as a recent property value rebound favours the 1%

Luxury property prices are back on the up and up (Photo by Cameron Spencer, Getty Images)

Prestige property prices in Sydney and Melbourne have surged more than 4% in the last quarter, far more than any other market segment.

That’s tipped to make Australia’s wealthiest individuals even richer, with more than a third of their wealth tied up in residential property.

Global property group Frank Knight forecasts that the number of Australians worth more than $US30 million (nearly $45 million) to grow by 20% over the next five years as a result.

Sydney and Melbourne property markets are bouncing and it’s Australia’s richest who will claim the lion’s share of the fortune.

In new analysis from property house CoreLogic, both cities might be moving up again, but its the very top-end of the market where prices are really surging.

“In Sydney and Melbourne, its clearly the prestige end of the market that is driving the strongest capital gains, with values up 4.2% and 4.6% over the September quarter across the top quartile of the market,” head of research Tim Lawless said in a note issued to Business Insider Australia.

That’s in part to be expected after those same properties, coming off dizzying 2017 highs, plummeted in value.

“This was also the sector that recorded the largest decline during the down phase, with Sydney’s top quartile properties remaining 13.6% below their previous peak while Melbourne’s top quartile properties are still 11.9% below their peak,” Lawless said.

The reason for their extraordinary bounce is pretty self-evident, according to global property outfit Knight Frank.

“While purchase restrictions and additional costs placed on foreign buyers have weakened the mainstream housing market in Sydney, the prime market has held up due to a lack of new supply supporting the city’s prime market,” it concluded in its latest wealth report.

Given the wealthy own far more properties typically than the average punter, it also leaves them well-placed to grow their wealth quicker. Frank Knight ranks ultra-high net worth individuals as those worth more than $US30 million. It predicts the Australian cohort will grow by a whopping 20%, and it is real estate which will drive the boost.

That’s because on average the super-rich own three residential properties each, with more than a third of their wealth derived from it, according to Frank Knight. One in six will buy another one by the year’s end, with the price of these luxury properties to grow 2% by the end of the year, and 3% in 2020.

Based partly on that property growth, it also projects that in five years, there will be 3,675 Australians who fit the bill of ultra-high net worth. By its estimates, 1,054 will call Sydney home, while 626 live in Melbourne and 385 in Perth. Similarly, it estimates there will be a 14% increase in Australian billionaires, bring the national total to 49.

Unless you’re one of them, it’s unlikely you’ll be calling one a neighbour anytime soon. The exclusivity of the luxury market is helped by the fact that it’s absurdly expensive to the average person.

In Sydney, $US1 million ($1.49 million) on average buys just 52 square metres of prime real estate, according to the report. That might be staggering but at least it’s better than 31 square metres in New York and London and 46 in Paris.

It’s of little comfort for those just trying to buy any sort of property.

