More Turnover at Portfolio

From the Observer: Morningstar founder Joe Mansueto, who now owns business titles Fast Company and Inc., has lured an editor out of Joanne Lipman’s stable at Portfolio. Jeffrey Chu, a senior associate editor, is leaving the Conde Nast title for Mansueto’s Fast Company. It’s the latest in a series of staff changes for Portfolio in the wake of the publication of its second issue. Higher-profile shuffling has already taken place at Ms. Lipman’s magazine; deputy editor Jim Impoco was fired on Aug. 7, and staff writer Kurt Eichenwald resigned about the same time.



