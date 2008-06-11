More Churn At EMI: Capitol President Lee Trink Out

Capitol Records president Lee Trink is out at EMI, the music label confirmed this morning.

Exec churn is nothing new at EMI, which has seen a steady stream of departures even before Guy Hands’ Terra Firma purchased the company last summer. But most observers have been waiting for Hands to make a definitive re-org, and are wondering why they still haven’t seen one.



Meanwhile, the assumption is that many more shoes will continue to drop before this over: A report from Fox News said that Capitol Music Group CEO Jason Flom will also be leaving; an EMI spokeswoman declined comment.

Internal memo follows:

organisation Announcement: EMI Music North America Marketing

Lee Trink will be stepping down from his position as President of

Capitol Music Group at the end of June. He will be working closely with

the company to ensure a smooth transition. Since first joining EMI as

GM and EVP of Virgin Records in 2006, and during his time at Capitol,

Lee has been instrumental in building upon careers for artists and

breaking emerging talent. We would like to thank him for his

contribution to EMI and want to wish him well in his future pursuits.

Ian Ralfini, GM of Blue Note Label Group’s Manhattan Records, has agreed

to work with existing senior management and marketing staff to manage

our marketing function in the interim. Ian will report to Sam van der

Feltz, President, EMI Music Global Marketing. We want to thank him for

lending his experience to take on this additional role as we endeavour to

provide world class marketing services to EMI’s artists.

Ian, who joined EMI in 2001 to re-launch the Manhattan label along with

legendary producer Arif Marden, has been a guiding force behind some of

the biggest selling musical acts of all time. As President of

Warner/Elektra/Atlantic (WEA) in the UK, he worked closely with Neil

Young, The Grateful Dead, Jimmy Buffett, The Rolling Stones, Yes and Led

Zeppelin. While at WEA, he signed Fleetwood Mac, and Rod Stewart and

The Faces. He later became owner of US label Shelter, whose roster

included Tom Petty, Phoebe Snow and Leon Russell. For several years, he

worked as an executive under Atlantic Records’ Ahmet Ertegun. During

his tenure at Manhattan Records, Ian has been an instrumental part of

Sarah Brightman’s success (she is the world’s biggest selling soprano,

with 23 million units sold). Ian also oversaw the incredibly successful

Celtic Woman campaign, (3 million-plus units sold in the US alone),

based on a 360-degree approach including a global tour and a strategic

relationship with PBS.

We have been conducting a search for the head of the EMI Music North

America marketing function and we expect to make a further announcement

about this in due course.

Regards,

Sam van der Feltz, President, EMI Music Global Marketing

Colin Finkelstein, President, EMI Music North America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.