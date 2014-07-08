14 Badass Trading Desk Setups From Around The World





If you want to trade the markets you have to live the markets — that means turning your trading desk into your second home.

That’s why we put out a call to our readers to send in pictures of their oh-so-important spaces, and the response was just awesome.

The desks came in from Croatia to Chicago, Brazil to Switzerland. You sent us everything from massive desks with a bunch of screens to killer views that likely make the day go by a lot faster.

Thanks. Keep ’em coming.

If you would like to include your trading desk set up, feel free to send an email to [email protected] and [email protected] with a photo and a brief description.

