14 Badass Trading Desk Setups From Around The World

If you want to trade the markets you have to live the markets — that means turning your trading desk into your second home.
That’s why we put out a call to our readers to send in pictures of their oh-so-important spaces, and the response was just awesome.
The desks came in from Croatia to Chicago, Brazil to Switzerland. You sent us everything from massive desks with a bunch of screens to killer views that likely make the day go by a lot faster.
Thanks. Keep ’em coming.
If you would like to include your trading desk set up, feel free to send an email to [email protected] and [email protected] with a photo and a brief description.
This set-up comes from a trader in Switzerland. He uses Interactive Brokers to trade stocks and options and use various market data tools. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 shown is also running Interactive Brokers for his mobile needs.
A trader in Croatia uses this desk to trade currencies. He uses OANDA as his broker. That's Oanda's charting platform on the monitors. He usually trades intraday when there is higher volatility in markets to exploit fast moves with breakout strategies.
A Brazilian trader explained that what's different about his desk is that he uses one of his monitors vertically instead of horizontally (There wasn't enough space to use it normally).
This trader is based in Chicago as seen seen from the Bears sticker on his chair! He uses Sterling Software, which recently merged with PTS (Professional Trading Solutions). He watches CNBC via slingbox on one of his screens.
