GASPARINO: "Very Large" Insider Trading Busts Coming Shortly

The government might be about to charge more hedge fund executives and consultants with insider trading.



According to Charlie Gasparino, a person who has spoken with people at various regulatory agencies that are part of the insider-trading probe says:

“What I am hearing is that some very large busts are coming shortly.”

“This person says the enforcement could include traders and industry executives who supply inside information to hedge funds and work at companies known as “expert networks.”

For all the recent hedge fund-related insider trading news, which might contain some clues, click here >

The dumbest things people have ever said on the record >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.