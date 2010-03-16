More Than You Ever Wanted To Know About What's On The John Edwards Sex Tape

It’s a big day for the John Edwards sex scandal.



First, Rielle Hunter speaks.

And now, Daily Beast is revealing more than you ever wanted to know about the sex tape:

“On the video, both participants are naked. Hunter is propped up against the hotel bed headboard, with John Edwards belly-down on the bed between her legs. As Hunter, the campaign’s official videographer, holds the camera, a smiling Edwards performs oral sex. Because of the camera angle, Hunter’s face is not visible, but her distinctive jewelry is. Not only does candidate Edwards know he’s being filmed, one source says, he’s also clowning around and ‘graphically performing for the camera.'”

