More Than Two per cent Of Chicago Residents Are In A Gang

A new book released this week claims there are more than 68,000 gang members in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.



That’s equivalent to 2.5 per cent of the city’s population.

“The Gang Book” published by the nearly century-old advocacy group The Chicago Crime Commission, found that the Latin Kings, Gangster Disciples, Sureno 13s, Maniac Latin Disciples and Vice Lords were the most active groups.

In a press conference announcing the book’s release, Commission president and former top cop Jody Weis said gangs constituted “an entire sector of Chicago’s population.” Many residents, he said, live within feet of a gang’s operations.

For what it’s worth, only one of those, the Latin Kings, made our list of the 13 scariest gangs in the country.

The Chicago Police Department’s ClearMap database shows most gang activity (as measured by drug crimes and homicides) was concentrated in the Austin, Humboldt Park, Chicago Lawn and West Englewood neighborhoods on the city’s South and West sides.

Here’s the map for murders in 2011:

Photo: Chicago Police Department

And here’s the map for drug crimes:

Photo: Chicago Police Department

