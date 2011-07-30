More Than One Third Of Consumers Will Buy The iPhone 5

Photo: Dylan Love

A study carried out by PriceGrabber shows that roughly 35% of consumers plan to buy an iPhone 5 despite the fact that we know very little about it.Of the group planning to buy it, 7% planned to get it within the first week, 14% will get it in the first month, and 30% before the end of 2011.



With numbers like this, is it really any surprise that Apple has more cash than the US government?

