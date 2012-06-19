VisitScotland Is Shelling Out An $11 Million Marketing Campaign In Conjunction With Pixar's 'Brave' Release

Scotland will spend nearly $11 million promoting tourism in conjunction with the film.

Scotland is using Disney/Pixar’s newest movie, “Brave,” in theatres this Friday, June 22, as part of an advertising campaign to drive tourism to the country.The computer animated film takes place in Scotland’s Highlands and follows Merida, a princess and skilled archer, as she sets out on a journey to live her own life.



The national tourism organisation VisitScotland plans to spend £7 million (nearly $11 million) on the campaign, which they expect to reach 80 million people . The film will play in 72 different countries. VisitScoland chairman Mike Cantlay, who will attend the LA premiere along with First Minister Alex Salmond, calls this a “great opportunity for Scottish tourism.”

VisitScotland.com has already created a section of their website devoted to the movie, inviting readers to “Discover Scotland: The Land That Inspired Disney/Pixar’s ‘Brave.'”

Early reviews for the film have been decidedly mixed, though tracking expects it to gross over $200 million in North America alone, and an additional $400 million at the foreign box office.

