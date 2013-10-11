More Than Half Of Online Adults Watch Video On Social Media

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



78% of adults internet users watch or download online videos, up from 69% who did so in 2009.

Comedy/Humour is the most popular genre of video content online

57% of online adults (ages 18-49) watch videos on social media; 28% publish video to social media.

41% of cell phone owners watch mobile video, compared to only 8% who Pew Research check-in to locations using their phone. (Pew)

Comcast’s chief business development officer said there’s no reason why the new “See It” button on Twitter couldn’t be used to purchase movie tickets. (The Wrap)

Facebook eliminated the privacy feature that let users be unsearchable by name (ReadWrite)

According to AllThingsD sources, NBC News‘ SVP and Chief Digital Officer Vivian Schiller is being hired by Twitter as the company’s head of news. (AllThingsD)

Twitter launched a new app optimised for tablets. It will be rolled out exclusively for the Samsun Galaxy Note 10.1 first, but will be available on other Android tablets by year-end. (TechCrunch)

