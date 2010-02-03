More Than Half Of Mobile Pageviews Are To Social Networking Sites

Dan Frommer
What are people doing with their mobile Web subscriptions? Goofing off on Facebook and Twitter, obviously.

More than 60% of mobile Web pageviews are to social networking sites, according to mobile metrics startup GroundTruth, a new firm that analyses anonymous data contributed directly by U.S. carriers.

This makes sense, but we’d add one caveat: Social networking sites are probably more pageview-intense than average sites, given all the photo albums and profile pages to peruse. But we’d imagine a “time spent” chart would look pretty similar.

By the way, mobile-specific social networking sites are more popular on the mobile Web than you think. For instance, Mocospace is the no. 4 overall mobile site, according to GroundTruth. (MySpace and Facebook are nos. 1 and 2.)

