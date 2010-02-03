More Than Half Of Mobile Pageviews Are To Social Networking Sites

What are people doing with their mobile Web subscriptions? Goofing off on Facebook and Twitter, obviously.

More than 60% of mobile Web pageviews are to social networking sites, according to mobile metrics startup GroundTruth, a new firm that analyses anonymous data contributed directly by U.S. carriers.

This makes sense, but we’d add one caveat: Social networking sites are probably more pageview-intense than average sites, given all the photo albums and profile pages to peruse. But we’d imagine a “time spent” chart would look pretty similar.

By the way, mobile-specific social networking sites are more popular on the mobile Web than you think. For instance, Mocospace is the no. 4 overall mobile site, according to GroundTruth. (MySpace and Facebook are nos. 1 and 2.)

