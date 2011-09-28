Wow, Americans Really Hate Car Shopping [INFOGRAPHIC]

A recent survey by Kelly Blue Book found 59 per cent of Americans hate haggling with dealers to buy a new car.



Sure, everyone wants a fancy new navigation system in their car, but the process of test-driving the vehicle, dealing with sales people and researching which car is safe, while fuel-efficient can be exhausting.

Not even year-end-clearances can entice these buyers.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s most important to Americans while buying a car.

Photo: Kelly Blue Book

