The Manufacturing Expansion Is Real

Vincent Fernando

Latest ISM data data shows that US manufacturing swung to expansion in August, breaking an 18-month down trend.

This doesn’t just look like a big one-off from Cash for Clunkers either.

11 out of 18 industries reported growth including textiles, computers & electronics, electrical equipment, and appliances & components. New orders were particularly strong and inventories were reduced for the 40th consecutive month.

The breakdown below, courtesty of Econompic, shows the extent of the improvement.

ISM August

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.