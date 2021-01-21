More than a quarter of VET student loans go unpaid. The Productivity Commission says Australia should collect those debts from the dead.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Unpaid VET Student Loan debts should be collected from deceased estates, the Productivity Commission says in a new report.

“There is no clear rationale” against treating student debts differently to mortgages or credit card debts, the report claims.

The paper calls for exemptions for small deceased estates, with the Australian Taxation Office empowered to waive debts in cases of financial hardship.

The federal government should be allowed to recoup Vocational Education and Training (VET) course loan repayments from deceased students, according to a new Productivity Commission report which calls for dramatic reforms to Australia’s vocational training sector.

As pointed out by The Guardian, the report, released publicly on Thursday, suggests the government “should collect unpaid VET Student Loans debts from deceased estates”, with exceptions for “small” estates and “in cases of financial hardship.”

“There is no clear rationale” for avoiding such measures, the report states, pointing to how mortgages and credit card debts can be collected from deceased estates.

The Productivity Commission also claims there are “strong” grounds to pursue such a measure for Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) debts, reinvigorating the possibility of the government chasing HECS-HELP repayments from the dead.

Further efficiency recommendations from the Productivity Commission include introducing “modest minimum student fees for subsidised training” for courses above the Certificate III level, with those payments designed to “encourage students to make sound investment choices.”

VET Student Loans should also be refused to students wishing to undertake courses on a proposed ‘blacklist’, comprising of courses “demonstrated, with evidence, to be leisure related courses or courses with poor employment outcomes.”

The report states 29% of course fee-related VET Student Loans are expected to go unpaid.

The recommendations echo last year’s changes to university funding, which saw the federal government effectively jack the cost of studying an arts or humanities degree, and argue that students who fail a certain percentage of subjects should be barred from accessing further course fee support.

The Productivity Commission recommendations come as part of a broader investigation into Australia’s vocational education sector, which was last year circled as a key element of the $2 billion JobTrainer scheme.

That plan earmarked $500 million for investment in the VET system to subsidise free or low-cost training programs provided through TAFE and private sector providers, with the hopes of states and territories kicking in an extra $500 million.

In a statement on the JobTrainer package, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said the National Skills Commission would facilitate “qualifications and skill sets that will provide job seekers with the skills that are in demand by employers and are critical to the economic recovery.”

Australia’s VET system counted 4.2 million students in 2019.

