IRENE Knocks Out Power To 4 Million Homes And Rising

www.flickr.com

UPDATE: Now 4 million households without power.PREVIOUSLY: At least 3 million people are without power.

That number will get higher as the storm makes landfall in New Jersey. PSE&G, New Jersey’s largest utility, reports 213,000 customers w/o power and says it expects that number to climb, according to the NYT.

Full live coverage here >

PREVIOUSLY: An estimated 900,000 homes are now experiencing power outages up and down the east coast, according reports from AP. Most are in North Carolina, where Dominion Resources and Progress Energy are reporting 598,000 and 263,000 homes, respectively.

Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC and New Jersey are all experiencing outages in the thousands as well.

PREVIOUSLY: Now there are a 438,000 people without power in N.C and Virginia, including 250,000 Progress Energy customers and 188,000 Dominion Resources customers.

PREVIOUSLY: Progress Energy says they now have around 200,000 customers without power as of 8:30 AM. It was at 160,000 an hour prior, and 120,000 at 5:30 AM. Here’s an updated map:

PREVIOUSLY: Hurricane IRENE hasn’t even made landfall yet and already the storm before the storm has knocked out power in North Carolina and Virginia.

Here’s a map via @breakingweather:

IRENE LIVE BLOG >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.