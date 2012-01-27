Almost No One Bought Android Phones On AT&T Last Quarter

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

AT&T announced its earnings this morning, touting some massive smartphone sales numbers.But the real story is how many iPhones were sold. Out of the 9.4 million smartphones sold by AT&T in Q4 2011, 7.6 million of them were iPhones. That means the iPhone accounted for almost 81% of all smarphone sales on the carrier.



Impressive. AT&T does have a few advantages with the iPhone. First, its the only carrier that offers the iPhone 3GS for free with a two-year contract. Also, the iPhone 4S runs on AT&T’s HSPA network, which is a bit faster than 3G. The other carriers, Sprint and Verizon, only have 3G speeds on their iPhones.

AT&T didn’t give specific Android sales numbers in its earnings release, only saying it sold more than twice as many year over year. We’ve reached out to AT&T for more details on that and will update when we hear back.

AT&T also gave us this handy chart comparing its iPhone activations in 2011to Verizon’s:

Photo: AT&T

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.