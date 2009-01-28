More Than 78,000 People Fired Yesterday

With all of the news about layoffs over the past few weeks, we didn’t even realise that all of the job cuts announced yesterday added up to 78,000, making it one of the brutal days of firings ever. Workers in almost every sector got pink slipped, but, according to the NY Post, the following companies produced the most bloodletting:



Caterpillar (20,000 people)

Home Depot (7,000)

Sprint-Nextel (8,000)

Pfizer/Wyeth (19,000)

GM (2,000)

But it’s not all bad news: the IRS is hiring. The agency is seeking hundreds of new tax collectors and auditors, with salaries starting at $45,000.

