More Than 70% Of iPhone 4 Owners "Very Satisfied" Despite Antennagate Fiasco

Despite Apple’s “Antennagate” fiasco, more than 90% of iPhone 4 buyers say they’re at least somewhat satisfied with the device, according to new research from ChangeWave.



Specifically, 72% of iPhone 4 owners say they are “very satisfied” with the device and 21% say they are “somewhat satisfied,” for a total of 93% satisfied customers.

This is lower than last year’s iPhone 3GS satisfaction numbers, but still dramatically higher than Apple’s rivals (see below). Last year, 82% of iPhone 3GS buyers were “very satisfied,” while 17% were “somewhat satisfied,” for a total of 99% satisfied.

So, why the lower satisfaction rating, despite plenty of awesome new features on the iPhone 4, including improvements to the display, camera, and chips?

Could it be dropped calls because of Apple’s “Antennagate” fiasco?

That would make sense, but iPhone 4 fewer iPhone 4 owners report dropped calls than iPhone 3GS owners — 5.2% of iPhone 4 owners reported dropped calls, according to ChangeWave, versus 6.3% of iPhone 3GS owners.

So it seems that perception is playing a role in these results.

Here’s what iPhone buyers said they disliked the most about the iPhone 4 — mostly AT&T.

Here’s what they liked most:

Either way, Apple’s iPhone satisfaction is still way ahead of the rest of the industry. As we showed you last month, ChangeWave’s survey in June showed the following levels of “very satisfied” customers for other mobile phone brands:

