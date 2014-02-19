More Than 600 Flights Canceled As Latest Winter Storm Hits Northeast

More than 600 flights have been cancelled and thousands more delayed as foul weather once again hits the east coast, according to the AP.

More than 100 departures were canceled at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey and dozens more at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and in Philadelphia, the AP reports.

United Airlines also experienced a computer glitch in its reservation system that led to hundreds of flight delays across the country today, according to USA Today.

“This morning we experienced intermittent issues with our passenger service computer system, causing some flight delays,” United says in a statement to the Chicago Tribune. “With the system now restored, we are working to get our customers to their destinations as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Here’s the latest Misery Map from FlightAware.com, showing particularly bad delays in New York and Denver:

