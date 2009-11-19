60% Of Paid iPhone Apps Are Available Free On Jailbroken Phones

Piracy of Apple’s closed iPhone ecosystem is hitting big numbers. According to Pinch Media CEO Greg Yardley more than 60% of paid iPhone applications installed with Pinch Media’s analytics tools are available on jailbroken iPhones and other backchannels.



That sounds like a lot, but only only about 1.5 million iPhones and iPod touches have used a pirated application. That’s less than 5% of the total out there.

Most of the pirate apps are iPhone games. And what’s at stake isn’t just loss of sales but rather the fact that pirated apps still use up resources. High-score servers and dynamic content are still getting used and they all incur additional costs for developers.

