More than 5,000 insurance claims from Cyclone Marcia

SES workers fill sand bags in Bundaberg. Paul Beutel/Getty Images

More than 5,000 insurance claims have been made for damage from Cyclone Marcia, says the Insurance Council of Australia.

Council CEO Rob Whelan said assessors are starting to visit damaged properties as roads open and conditions become safer.

“The Insurance Council expects more claims will be lodged over the next few days,” Mr Whelan said. “It’s understandable that many householders will be more focused on food, water and electricity than contacting their insurer. However, I encourage anyone who intends to lodge a claim to contact their insurer soon.”

The Insurance Australia Group (IAG) said today it has received 700 claims from Queensland and NSW, the majority for property damage from heavy rain and high winds.

IGA runs NRMA Insurance, CGU, Lumley Insurance, WFI and Coles brands.

Emergency services estimate 1,500 homes have been damaged and 100 families made homeless by Cyclone Marcia.

About 50,000 homes are still without power around Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.