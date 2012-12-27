More Than 1,600 Flights Have Been Canceled As Blizzards Move East

Photo: National Weather Service

1,634 flights departing from or arriving at airports in the United States have been canceled today as winter storms move east, according to FlightAware.com.The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings over a 730 mile stretch, from New York to Arkansas. The storm is expected to hit the Carolinas later today, then arrive in the Northeast corridor, according to NBC News.



WKYC in Ohio reported United Airlines has canceled 60 per cent of its flights out of Cleveland starting at noon today. The city is expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow.

The Dallas area has been covered by two to four inches of snow. Yesterday, 201 flights departing from Dallas-Fort Worth were canceled, and 176 destined for the airport were canceled. Today, conditions at the airport have improved, though 26 departing flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

Heavy rain is expected in New York City later today, and snow is expected in much of upstate New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, Weather.com reported.

This story has been updated throughout the day.

