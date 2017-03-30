More than 50 people are trapped by rising floodwaters in Mackay, rescue under way

An army vehicle drives through floodwaters near the Queensland town of Bowen on March 29, 2017, after the area was hit by Cyclone Debbie. Photo: Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Authorities are attempting to rescue 50 people trapped by floodwaters in Mackay, Queensland, one of the areas worst hit by ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

11 of those people are near Eton, in the Pioneer Valley, south-west of Mackay.

11 people stranded near Eton are in the process of being rescued by @QldFES. #bigwet — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) March 29, 2017

Another 40 people are also waiting to be rescued in the Homebush area, 25km south-west of the city.

40 people need to be evacuated in Homebush & will be moved to the West Leagues Club. #bigwet @QFESChief — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) March 29, 2017

Emergency crews are looking to move those people to the West Leagues Club.

As of an hour ago, 12 rescue operations were under way.

A pregnant woman was evacuated from a house in Homebush earlier today and taken to the Eton rural fire shed.

At the peak of Cyclone Debbie, paramedics delivered a baby in Cannonvale, near Airlie Beach.

Meanwhile, police are urging people to keep off the roads.

.@CoPStewart Keep off the roads, let us do our job to keep Queensland safe. #bigwet — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) March 29, 2017

And only follow the advice of official authorities.

Don't believe everything you see on social media. Look for official info from accounts with blue ticks like us, @QldFES & @BOM_Qld #bigwet — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) March 29, 2017

