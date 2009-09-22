Apple God Gruber: More Than Half Of My Disciples Have Upgraded To Snow Leopard

No surprise here, but Apple’s most steadfast Mac users continue to upgrade their computers in lockstep with what operating system Apple is selling.

How do we know? Because Daring Fireball proprietor John Gruber has just published the “operating system” visitor statistics for his Web site, which is the holy grail for Mac nerds.

According to Gruber’s Google Analytics, more than 50% of his eligible, Intel Mac visitors — and above 60% on many days — have upgraded to OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard. Just 25%-35% of those users remain on OS X 10.5, Leopard. (He does not include ineligible Mac users who are still using PowerPC chips, and can’t upgrade to Snow Leopard. And obviously, he doesn’t include PC users here, which represent just 13% of his audience.)

This is not representative of Mac users in general: It will probably take longer for Apple’s overall user base to upgrade to Snow Leopard than someone who reads Daring Fireball, especially on the weekend. (For instance, over the past week, about 30% of our Intel Mac users were on Snow Leopard, and about 60% were using Leopard.)

But this is a good sign that Apple’s new operating system — despite its relative lack of new features, and thanks to its recession-friendly $29 price tag — is at least finding its core audience.

Here’s that chart, via Daring Fireball:

SEE ALSO: The Remarkable Evolution Of The iPod

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.