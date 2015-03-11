A petition to get the BBC to bring back Jeremy Clarkson has received over 300,000 signatures

The suspension of Jeremy Clarkson by the BBC is rapidly dividing Britain, and the massive audience of Top Gear, between lovers and haters of the popular presenter.

In case you missed it, Clarkson has been suspended by the BBC after allegedly punching a producer while working on Top Gear.

A statement from the BBC described the incident “a fracas.” As a consequence, Top Gear will not be broadcasted this Saturday and the BBC is conducting an investigation into the issue.

While many in Britain would cheer at the idea of Clarkson losing his job, the political blog Guido Fawkes has rallied to his defence. Fawkes launched a petition to support Jeremy Clarkson just hours after the news of his suspension went public.

The petition ws launched on Change.org and under the hashtag #BringBackClarkson.

Now, only 18 hours after its launch, the petition has reached its target of 300,000 signatures.

In the comment section of the petition, some of Clarkson’s most passionate fans give their reason for having pledged their support:

“Jeremy is a bastion of light in a dark PC world,” write Claire Houghton from Chelmsford, a comment that was praised by 665 people.

Someone else takes on the BBC directly: “If you become boarding and politically correct, you may disappear BBC,” threatens Veronique Favreau from London.

Nick Leaton, from London, sees a political bias behind the decision from the BBC: “Because its the only thing left that justifies the licence fee. This is just left wing BBC censoring the only right wing comedy left,” he wrote.

The Mirror joined the discussion by publishing this chart about fracas, which ranks the incident as more serious than a tussle or a clash, but still not as bad as a brawl.

Questionable fracas chart. A commotion is definitely worse than a tussle. pic.twitter.com/r9sTjHPKiU

— Josh Barrie (@JoshBythesea) March 11, 2015

