More than 30 people were arrested at a chaotic Guns N' Roses concert

Police arrested “at least 30” people at a Guns N’ Roses concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night, according to a report from a local media outlet.

The charges ranged from disorderly conduct to drug possession and several accounts of assault. One woman was reportedly taken into custody for aggravated assault of a police officer.

Another arrest occurred for “open lewdness,” and in a strange turn of events, there were also 11 charges of “solicitation,” which is the act of paying someone to commit a sexual crime.

As Vulture points out, the band’s current “Not in This Lifetime Tour” is its first string of performances as an entire band — including Axl Rose and guitarist Slash — in 20 years.

The Guns N’ Roses reunion tour continued on Sunday with a second performance in East Rutherford, a New Jersey borough.

The band’s next show will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night, and the tour will run through November.

