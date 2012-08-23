CHART: More Than 30 Billion Apps Have Been Downloaded In The App Store

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

Apple announced in June that 30 billion apps have been downloaded from the App Store, up from 25 billion only three months earlier.



App downloads have accelerated since the beginning of the year. Approximately 10 billion apps were downloaded last year, up from ~7 billion in 2010. With ~10 billion apps downloaded through the first six months of 2012, downloads will more than double this year.

