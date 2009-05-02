More Than 3 Million Households Still Not Ready For Digital TV Transition

Some 3.5 million U.S. households, or 3.1%, are still not ready for the digital TV transition, scheduled for June 12. That’s an improvement from 6.8% being unprepared in late December.



Surprisingly, older households are doing better than younger ones, according to Nielsen. Just 1.7% of households “over 55” are unprepared, while 5.7% of households “under 35” are unprepared.

And at some point, the government is just going to have to give up and let people figure out on their own that they need to buy new TVs, get cable, satellite, or telco TV service, or buy digital converter boxes.

Meanwhile, the shift has been a boon for cable providers. In its earnings call yesterday, Comcast (CMCSA) said it expected to benefit in Q2 again around the transition.

