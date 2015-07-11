More than 2000 Australians stranded in Bali after Denpasar Airport closed

Photo: Agung Parameswara/ Getty Images.

More than 2000 Australians, many of them families with children returning to school on Monday, are stranded in Bali after a volcanic ash cloud forced Denpasar Airport and four other Indonesian airports to close.

All flights scheduled to fly in and out of Bali yesterday were cancelled after it was found that ash and dangerous plumes from Mt Raung in Indonesia had blown into the flight path out of the airports.

Both Virgin Australia and Jetstar have cancelled nearly all scheduled flights today between Australia and Denpasar, Bali with some under review.

The airlines’ operational teams will assess flying conditions with the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) to determine whether it will be safe to fly again later this evening and tomorrow morning.

Flights cancelled by Jetstar for today:

JQ 47 – Brisbane to Denpasar

JQ 44 – Denpasar to Melbourne

JQ 110 – Perth to Denpasar

JQ 109 – Denpasar to Perth

Flights cancelled by Virgin Australia for today:

VA 55 PER DPS –0700L

VA 49 MEL DPS –0905L

VA 65 SYD DPS –1115L

VA 41 BNE DPS –1005L

VA 74 DPS PHE –1135L

VA 73 PHE DPS –1535L

VA 39 ADL DPS –1610L

VA 69 SYD DPS –1830L

The following services are under review by Virgin Australia:

VA 36 DPS ADL –1440L

VA 46 DPS BNE –2210L

VA 54 DPS MEL –2210L

VA 62 DPS PER –2210L

VA 64 DPS SYD –0020L+1 (Departs early Sunday morning)

VA 40 DPS BNE –110L+1 (Departs early Sunday morning)

UPDATE: Daylight flights have resumed between Australia and Bali with latest information from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) showing that flying conditions have improved.

Jetstar flights JQ 106 and JQ 105 between Perth and Bali will operate today. Night time flights are still under review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.