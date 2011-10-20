A Lot Of Americans Want A Second Job For The Holidays

More than one-in-five adults plans to take a second job to afford the holidays this season, according to a survey by CouponCabin.com.

The website that offers free coupons to its visitors asked 2,466 U.S. adults about their winter plans, and about 21 per cent said they’ll be working a second gig and 12 per cent said they already had one.

It’s little surprise considering 45 per cent told CouponCabin.com they’ll have trouble affording gifts this year.

U.S. shoppers plan to pay for their gifts in a variety of ways.



The cash, check or debit card category is the most popular option and came in at 77 per cent. 30-six per cent said they’ll pay with credit card; 10 per cent said they’ll pay on layaway; and three per cent said they’ll be hitting up trusty mum and Dad and friends to borrow the cash.

The good news is many Americans anticipated having to tighten their belts this season and have prepared themselves in creative ways. The bad news is it’s a testament to how much the economy still sucks.

Here are the top five holiday survival techniques:

(1) Using birthday gift cards towards presents

(2) Assembling themed baskets with items bought with coupons saved from over the year

(3) Saving coins throughout the year and using the accumulated metal towards a gift certificate

(4) Making origami figures of Christmas icons like Santa to send along with home-baked goods.

(5) Creating gift tags from old holiday cards by cutting out the pictures.

Note: The survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Interactive on behalf of CouponCabin from Oct. 7-11, and isn’t based on a probability sample.

