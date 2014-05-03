More Than 2 Million Virgin Mobile Customers Have No Phone Service

Sarah Kimmorley
Facebook/ Virgin Mobile Australia

A partial network collapse overnight has left over 2 million Virgin Mobile customers without phone service.

The Virgin Mobile website is also down so the carrier has had to resort to social media to contact their customers about the “network outage”.

Here’s the explanation Virgin Mobile has posted on their Facebook page.

Post by Virgin Mobile Australia.


Affected customers have taken to Twitter. Some angry and in awe at the archaic situation, others trying to make a joke of the situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.