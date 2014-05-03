More Than 2 Million Virgin Mobile Customers Have No Phone Service

Facebook/ Virgin Mobile Australia

A partial network collapse overnight has left over 2 million Virgin Mobile customers without phone service.

The Virgin Mobile website is also down so the carrier has had to resort to social media to contact their customers about the “network outage”.

Here’s the explanation Virgin Mobile has posted on their Facebook page.



Affected customers have taken to Twitter. Some angry and in awe at the archaic situation, others trying to make a joke of the situation.

I wanted to call Richard Branson to air my frustrations about service outages but my service was down…..well played #virginmobile — Michael Teychenne (@mickteych) May 3, 2014

Poor old @virginmobileaus. I bet the staff trying to sort it can't contact one another because … they're all on #virginmobile too. — Verity Chambers (@veritychambers) May 2, 2014

don't bother trying to call or text me today… unfortunately i'm a #virginmobile customer. http://t.co/VFmHb0Pmzk — Holly Kinens (@hollykinens) May 3, 2014

Transported back to the 90s with no mobile phone thanks to the @VirginMobileAus outage today. The 90s were cool. #virginmobile — Jon Coombs (@jpcoombs) May 3, 2014

Does anyone have a raven I can borrow to send a message? #virginmobile — Natalie Vikhrov (@natalievikhrov) May 3, 2014

Did virgin and optus have a Friday night tiff? Time to make up, guys. #virginmobileaus #virginmobile — architectbarbé (@architectbarbe) May 3, 2014

