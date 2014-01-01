More Than 130 People Were Rescued From Boats On Sydney Harbour Last Night

The fireworks display last night. Photo: Getty/ Joosep Martinson

New South Wales police say more than 130 people were rescued from boats during last night’s New Years Eve celebrations.

Officers evacuated 136 people from a charter vessel that was “taking on water and at risk of sinking” after it was noticed the boat, moored off Garden Island, was sitting low in the water just before the 9pm fireworks.

Six people were also rescued from a boat that sank at Farm Cove. Police were contacted just before 10pm, and assisted the passengers, including two children. There were no injuries.

Two “runabouts” collided in Middle Harbour at Roseville just before 1.30am, and the three occupants of the boats were thrown into the water. Police retrieved them from the water before they were treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police say one of the people is in a serious condition.

