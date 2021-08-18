Over 1,000 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military took control more than 6 months ago, according to a human rights group

Family members and relatives attend the funeral ceremony of 13 year-old Sai Wai Yan, who was shot dead while playing outside his house in Yangon, Myanmar Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

1,006 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military took control of the country in February.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners tracks police-related deaths and arrests in the country.

The military continues to reject the organization’s numbers but hasn’t released an estimate of its own since May.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military junta took over the country earlier this year, according to a human rights group tracking protest-related deaths and imprisonments.

On February 1, the day the country’s newly elected parliament was scheduled to convene, Myanmar’s commander-in-chief of Defense Services, Min Aung Hlaing, announced the military would be taking control of the country for at least a year, citing unfounded claims of voter fraud in a November election won handily by the National League for Democracy. Prior to the announcement, Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, had detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and several other political leaders.

In the months since the coup, the military has launched an all-out campaign against its own citizens, who took to the streets in protest almost immediately. Six-and-a-half months after the overthrow, 1,006 Burmese people have been killed, including dozens of children, while more than 7,000 have been arrested and more than half remain detained, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Casualties among military members and police officers have started to rise as well amid a growing resistance movement in both urban and rural parts of the country, The Associated Press reported.

Teik Naing, secretary-general of the AAPP, told the AP that the majority of people killed so far have been anti-military activists and more than 40 have been shot in the head. He also added that several of the deceased died in interrogation centers and prisons following an arrest.

The military junta continues to reject the organization’s numbers but hasn’t released an estimate of their own since May, when Aung Hlaing said about 300 people had been killed. Around the same time, the AAPP estimated at least 800 people had died.