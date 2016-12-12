More than 100 people have been killed in Nigeria after the collapse of a church

Photo: STR/ AFP/ Getty Images.

More than 100 people have been killed in Nigeria after the roof of the church they were attending collapsed.

The Reigners Bible Church in the Akwa Ibom state capital of Uyo collapsed after workers had been rushing to finish it in time for Saturday’s ceremony to ordain founder Akan Weeks as a bishop, according to the ABC.

Since the accident mortuaries in the city of Uyo have been overflowing, with medical director Etete Peters of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital estimating the death toll to rise.

The state government is expected to hold an inquiry to investigate the cause of the collapse.

