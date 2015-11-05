More than 1 billion people a day used Facebook in September

People flocked to Facebook in September, with the social network seeing more than 1 billion users per day on average during that month.

Facebook made the announcement during its third quarter earnings report, where it revealed that “DAUs (daily active users) were 1.01 billion on average for September 2015, an increase of 17% year-over-year.”

Facebook stock was up nearly 5% on the news, but has settled to around 3%.

For a deeper dive into Facebook’s Q3 earnings, you can follow along with our live blog here.

